WOW – Los Angeles Comic Con – Quick Results

WOW – Women of Wrestling held matches as part of the Los Angeles Comic Con in October 27 and 28 to promote the premiere of their new series on AXS starting on January 18, 2019. Click for results from the weekend.
WOW – Women of Wrestling
Los Angeles Comic Con
Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, October 27, 2018
The Beast over Faith the Lioness.
The Beast vs @RealFaithMusic @wowsuperheroes at #LACC pic.twitter.com/I6MHD1Vezd
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) October 27, 2018
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Havok (Jessicka Havok) over Fire (Kiera Hogan).
? @FearHavok defeats Fire (@HoganKnowsBest3).
? Faith The Lioness (@RealFaithMusic) & @wow_stephanie step in to help their friend, but to no avail.
? @wow_thebeast cleans house & sets the stage for an epic showdown.
What an epic finish to @comicconla! #wow #womenswrestling pic.twitter.com/KwqBm7n1Cj
— WOW Superheroes (@wowsuperheroes) October 29, 2018
i have a video of the Havok v Fire match https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=WTjeKziGniE