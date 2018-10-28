WOW – Los Angeles Comic Con – Quick Results

WOW – Women of Wrestling held matches as part of the Los Angeles Comic Con in October 27 and 28 to promote the premiere of their new series on AXS starting on January 18, 2019. Click for results from the weekend.

WOW – Women of Wrestling

Los Angeles Comic Con

Los Angeles Convention Center

Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 27, 2018

The Beast over Faith the Lioness.

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Havok (Jessicka Havok) over Fire (Kiera Hogan).