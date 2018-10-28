Navigation

WOW – Los Angeles Comic Con – Quick Results

· 10/28/2018 Full Article

WOW – Women of Wrestling held matches as part of the Los Angeles Comic Con in October 27 and 28 to promote the premiere of their new series on AXS starting on January 18, 2019. Click for results from the weekend.

WOW – Women of Wrestling
Los Angeles Comic Con
Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 27, 2018

The Beast over Faith the Lioness.

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Havok (Jessicka Havok) over Fire (Kiera Hogan).

One Response to WOW – Los Angeles Comic Con – Quick Results

  1. Will Noetling 10/28/2018 at 8:03 PM #

    i have a video of the Havok v Fire match https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=WTjeKziGniE

    Reply

