Rankings for August 2018

· 09/04/2018 Full Article

Rankings for August 2018 are out and Brian Cage was named Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Cage defeating Flip Gordon at the August 23rd Bar Wrestling event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Brian Cage over Flip Gordon – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 23 [2]
  2. Jake Atlas over Matt Macintosh – Ground Zero – Aug. 18 [2]
  3. Eli Everfly over Ace Romero – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 2 [1]
  4. Andy Brown over Jake Atlas – Rival Pro – Aug. 25
  5. Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) over Jeff Cobb & Brian Cage – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 2

Wrestlers

  1. Brian Cage [2]
  2. Jake Atlas [1]
  3. Andy Brown
  4. Luchasaurus [1]
  5. Jeff Cobb
  6. Eli Everfly [1]
  7. Peter Avalon
  8. Tyler Bateman
  9. PJ Black
  10. Scorpio Sky
  11. Matt Vaqndagriff
  12. Super Panda
  13. Ray Rosas
  14. Matt Macintosh
  15. Taya Valkyrie
  16. Adrian Quest
  17. Ruby Raze
  18. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)
  19. Brody King
  20. Flip Gordon
  21. Joey Ryan
  22. Watts
  23. Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James)
  24. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
  25. Ty Ray

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

