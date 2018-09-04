Rankings for August 2018 are out and Brian Cage was named Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Cage defeating Flip Gordon at the August 23rd Bar Wrestling event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Brian Cage over Flip Gordon – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 23 [2] Jake Atlas over Matt Macintosh – Ground Zero – Aug. 18 [2] Eli Everfly over Ace Romero – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 2 [1] Andy Brown over Jake Atlas – Rival Pro – Aug. 25 Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) over Jeff Cobb & Brian Cage – Bar Wrestling – Aug. 2

Wrestlers

Brian Cage [2] Jake Atlas [1] Andy Brown Luchasaurus [1] Jeff Cobb Eli Everfly [1] Peter Avalon Tyler Bateman PJ Black Scorpio Sky Matt Vaqndagriff Super Panda Ray Rosas Matt Macintosh Taya Valkyrie Adrian Quest Ruby Raze RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson) Brody King Flip Gordon Joey Ryan Watts Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) Ty Ray

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.