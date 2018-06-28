Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Weigh-In Results

Weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara event were held at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, CA earlier today. Click for weigh-in results, the finalized lineup, and other notes.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Weigh-Ins

June 29th, 2018

Pechanga Resort and Casino

Temecula, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Main Card (Airing on the Paramount Network and streaming live the Paramount Network App at 6:00 pm PDT)

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout

lima-Lei Macfarlane (125 pounds) (c) vs. Alejandra Lara (124.6 pounds)

Saad Awad (159.8 pounds) vs. Ryan Couture (159.9 pounds)

Valerie Letourneau (126 pounds) vs. Kristina Williams (125.4 pounds)

Juan Archuleta (146 pounds) vs. Robbie Peralta (145.3 pounds)

Non-Televised Bouts (Streaming on the Bellator MMA App and Bellator.com)

Joshua Jones (155.5 pounds) vs. Jacob Rosales (155.7 pounds)

David Conte (145.6 pounds) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (146 pounds)

Ricky Furar (134.5 pounds) vs. Victor Rosas (135.3 pounds)

Keri Melendez (116 pounds) vs. Tiani Valle (114.5 pounds)

Jamal Pogues (203.7 pounds) vs. Jordan Young (204.8 pounds)

Andy Murad (170.8 pounds) vs. Ed Ruth (170.7 pounds)

Joey Davis (170.6 pounds) vs. Craig Plaskett (168.2 pounds)

Tyrell Fortune (244.8 pounds) vs. Giovanni Sarran (251.8 pounds)

Kristi Lopez (125.5 pounds) vs. Paola Ramirez (134.7 pounds)

The scheduled flyweight bout between Kristi Lopez and Paola Ramirez was called off by the California State Athletic Commission after Paola Ramirez did not make weight for her bout. Ramirez weighed in at 134.7 pounds, well above the flyweight limit. Her scheduled opponent, Kristi Lopez, weighed-in below the limit Flyweight limit at 125.5 pounds.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara will air on the Paramount Network tomorrow night. Check your local television listings for airtimes. Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara will also be streaming live on the Paramount Network App at 6:00 pm PDT. Non-televised bouts will be streaming live on the Bellator MMA app at 4:30 pm PDT.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara takes place at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA. Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster.com.