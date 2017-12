KOTC – 3 December 2017 – Quick Results

King of the Cage presented Conquistadores at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Click for results.

King Of The Cage

KOTC: Conquistadores

December 3rd, 2017

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Ontario, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).

Amateur Fights

Brandon Aviles defeated Chandler Nguyen via Unanimous Decision

Noah Christ defeated Jilbert Rafol via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:23 of Round 2

Irvins Ayala defeated Dereck Lee via K.O. at 0:47 of Round 1

Professional Fights

Desmond Torres defeated Mike Hansen via Submission (Kimura) at 0:56 of Round 1

Nick Angeloni defeated Matt Gomez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:55 of Round 1

Albert Veloz defeated Mike Andaya via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Eddie Lopez defeated Michael Jackson via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Rick James defeated Justin Govemale via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Hernandez defeated Matt Lagler via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Waterbury vs. Anthony Jimenez via Majority Draw (29-27 Waterbury, 28-28, 28-28)

Reuben Duran defeated Fard Muhammed via Unanimous Decision (30-24, 30-26, 30-25)

Juan Archuleta defeated Mark Dickman via T.K.O. (Failure to answer bell) at 5:00 of Round 4 to retain the KOTC Bantamweight Championship