KOTC – 18 December 2016 – Quick Results

King Of The Cage

Warranted Aggression

December 16th, 2016

Citizens Business Bank ArenaOntario, CA

*All professional fights sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. All amateur fights sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO). Non-title pro fights were 3×5 minute rounds, and title fights 5×5 minute rounds. Amateur fights 3×2 minute or 3×3 minute rounds.*

Amateur Fights

Andrew Hernandez defeated Mike Valdez via Unanimous Decision

Ritchie Rodarte defeated Michael Reddemann via TKO at 1:10 of Round 2

Anthony Jimenez defeated Jonathan Salazar via Submission at 2:59 of Round 1

Patrick Kelley defeated Justin Montoya via Submission at 0:55 of Round 1

Isaiah Culpepper defeated Asa Carraway via Submission at 1:59 of Round 1

Professional Fights

Rick James defeated Cristian Garcia via Unanimous Decision

Anthony Hernandez defeated Daniel Hernandez via TKO (strikes) at 0:53 of Round 2

Alex Perez defeats Ralph Acosta via Unanimous Decision

Christian Aguilera defeated Chris Padilla via Unanimous Decision

Ryan Fillingame defeated Chai Sirisute via TKO at 0:32 of Round 1

Juan Archuleta defeated Derrick Mandell via Unanimous Decision to become the KOTC Bantamweight Champion