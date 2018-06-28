PCW Ultra Announces Full Lineup for Sound the Alarm on July 27

PCW Ultra has announced the full card for their July 27, 2018 event, Sound the Alarm, taking place in Wilmington, CA. The show is scheduled to have seven matches in total, with six of the seven matches taking place for the first time.

The main event will see PCW Heavyweight Champion Penta El Zero M teaming with PCW Ultra Tag-Team Champions Warbeast (Josef and Fatu) to face Sami Callihan and oVe (Jake Crist and Dave Crist). This match was setup when Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan to retain his PCW Ultra Championship in a steel cage match at PCW Ultra’s Opposites Attack. After the match oVe came out to attack Penta, leading Warbeast, who fought oVe earlier in the night to come out to make the save. The cage match between Penta El Zero M and Callihan will be featured on the June 28 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

Shane Strickland will be defending the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship against Flip Gordon. While these wrestlers have met in multi-man and tag-team matches before, including in a three-way with Brody King at the January 19, 2018 PCW Ultra event, this will be the first singles match between the two. Shane Strickland will be making his third PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight title defense after having won the title from Douglas James on March 16, 2018.

In the only match on the card that is not a first time matchup, Tessa Blanchard will be defending the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against Dr. Britt Baker. While they have met a few times previously, Baker has defeated Blanchard for a title in the past, having won the Remix Pro Fury title from her in September 2017. This will be Tessa Blanchard’s second title defense.

Rich Swann will be making his return to the Southern California independent wrestling scene at Sound the Alarm, when he faces 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year Jake Atlas and Matt Cross in a triple threat match. Swann last wrestled in Southern California in May 2017 while with WWE, but his last independent match in the area was for PWG in August, 2015. Matt Cross will be making his PCW Ultra debut and this will be Jake Atlas’ third appearance in the promotion.

Also announced for the show is Brody King facing Matt Riddle, Dragon Lee versus ACH, and Hammerstone versus Timothy Thatcher. Jake “The Snake” Roberts is scheduled for the event as well, and will be taking part in the pre-show meet and greet.

PCW Ultra’s Sound the Alarm will be taking place the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA and has a scheduled bell time of 8:30 p.m. There will be a two hour meet and greet for platinum ticket holders from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at PCWUltra.com.