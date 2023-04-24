ORC Ale Slam V – 23 April 23

SoCal Crazy made his triumphant return to the ring after a two-year sabbatical from the ring due to prostate cancer. And Tommy Wilson became the new ORC Champion in the main event of the April 23rd One Ring Circus event in San Diego. Click for full results from the event.

One Ring Circus

Ale Slam V

April 23rd, 2023

Ale Smith Brewing Company

San Diego, CA

ComptonMania Compton Blvd. Title Match

Aiden Way def. Sad Boy(C) — new champion

Dare Devils def. Los Comandos

El Guerrero Cuvero def. Phenom RainFro

SoCal Crazy def. Ruben Iglesia

Mathias def. Mikey O’Shea

Chris Disney & Sean Black def. Eddie Islas & Matt Colins

ORC Championship Match

Tommy Wilson w/Everett Scott def. Tortuga(C) — New Champion

The next event is May 27th