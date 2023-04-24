ORC Ale Slam V – 23 April 23

SoCal Crazy made his triumphant return to the ring after a two-year sabbatical from the ring due to prostate cancer. And Tommy Wilson became the new ORC Champion in the main event of the April 23rd One Ring Circus event in San Diego. Click for full results from the event.
One Ring Circus
Ale Slam V
April 23rd, 2023
Ale Smith Brewing Company
San Diego, CA
ComptonMania Compton Blvd. Title Match
Aiden Way def. Sad Boy(C) — new champion
Dare Devils def. Los Comandos
El Guerrero Cuvero def. Phenom RainFro
SoCal Crazy def. Ruben Iglesia
Mathias def. Mikey O’Shea
Chris Disney & Sean Black def. Eddie Islas & Matt Colins
ORC Championship Match
Tommy Wilson w/Everett Scott def. Tortuga(C) — New Champion
The next event is May 27th
Leave a Reply