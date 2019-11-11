WOW Women of Wrestling on AXS TV Recap – November 9, 2019

This week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling opens with a recap of Jungle Grrrl’s unsanctioned attack on WOW World Champion Tessa Blanchard after last week’s main event. Actions of the past weeks have culminated a one-on-one World Championship Title match between Blanchard and Jungle Grrrl, scheduled for the episode’s main event.

At the Belasco Theater, Beast enters the ring and addresses what happened last week. She says that Lana Star and her protégée Lioness cost her an opportunity at the WOW World Championship. The Fabulous One and The Lioness appear at ringside, but Star says that she has been banned from wrestling due to an injury. Instead, Lioness steps up to Beast’s challenge.

The Beast vs. The Lioness

Lioness had an impressive showing against the World Champion last week, but Beast begins their match by asserting power and control. Beast tosses her opponent across the ring like a rag doll and one devastating powerbomb gives her the win over Star’s young protégée.

We return from break to see a disoriented Princess Aussie coming to on a deserted shoreline. Has she been under the enchantments or Siren the Voodoo Doll? Siren reads her cards and prophecies the rebirth of Aussie. For weeks, their paths have intertwined. After Aussie’s match against Krampus, Siren and Holidead took Aussie from the ring. The otherworldly duo set aflame the bundle of sticks that Aussie carried to the ring as a symbol of her culture. Holidead and Siren also made their presence known after Aussie faced Fury. Aussie took out a meddling Mezmeriah when Holidead and Siren took on the Psycho Sisters. There are so many mysteries surrounding the involvement of these three competitors. As Aussie prepares for her next match, we are left wondering if any answers will be revealed.

Serpentine vs. Princess Aussie

Accompanied by the World’s Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez, Serpentine begins her match against Princess Aussie. Exchanging holds, each competitor seeks to asset their power. Aussie is on the defensive and nails Serpentine with a dropkick. Lopez trips Aussie behind the referee’s back and Serpentine delivers a forceful kick to the face of Aussie. Having gained the upper hand with more underhanded assistance from Lopez, Serpentine hyperextends the musculature of Aussie with crippling submissions. Aussie fights through the painful barrage of blows from Serpentine and shows her endurance through her opponent’s offense. Aussie dodges a corner attack and goes for a crossbody, but Serpentine gets her knees up to smash the midsection of Aussie. Serpentine gets Aussie on her shoulder, but she fights out to deliver powerful strikes to her opponent. Aussie attempts a pin, but Serpentine kicks out. Serpentine uses the Aussie’s momentum against her and whirls her into a backbreaker, but Aussie stays alive to kick out of the cover. Aussie climbs to the top turnbuckle, looking to splash her opponent only to be dragged back down to the mat by Serpentine. With a Serpentine Driver on Aussie, Serpentine picks up the win.

After the match, Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll enter the ring. Siren holds the charred bundle of sticks once carried by Aussie as a sign of unity. A confused Princess Aussie is left rattled by their presence.

We see a brief vignette on ring announcer Shaul Guerrero. A 3rd generation wrestling superstar, Shaul discusses how wrestling keeps her connected to her family and to her late father Eddie Guerrero. America’s Favorite Tattooed Ring Announcer expresses that the female empowerment felt through WOW – Women of Wrestling is long overdue.

Action returns with the last match before the finals of the WOW Tag Team Series. In the finals so far, we have Fire and Adrenaline who defeated Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal and Holidead and Siren, who won over the Psycho Sisters. Now, Monsters of Madness Havok and Hazard face off against Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy.

Monsters of Madness vs. Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy

As the match begins, the conflicting energies of both teams are abundantly apparent. The intimidating team of the Monsters of Madness stand in dramatic opposition to the fun-loving high energy of Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy. Hazard and Chella start as the legal competitors. Arm drags are exchanged before Chella dropkicks Hazard and tags in her partner Massy. Together, Massy and Chella exhibit tandem offense and hit a double elbow drop. Soon, Chella is tagged back in to keep the team fresh. Hazard recharges and lays out Chella. She tags Havok and the very dominant Monster of Madness tosses Chella across the ring. Havok uses her size advantage over her more diminutive opponent t, but the strong-willed fighting spirit of Chella keeps her alive through a tortuous full nelson hold. A backbreaker clothesline combo leaves Chella loopy. Hazard re-enters the match and the Monsters of Madness assert double-team attacks on Chella behind the back of the official. Havok is tagged back in and uses a bear hug to squeeze the life out of Chella. Despite the pained expression on her face, Chella keeps fighting and kicks out of a pin attempt. After another tag, Hazard is back in charge, but Chella manages to escape her clutches and tag in her partner. Massy takes off full steam ahead and splashes Hazard with a crossbody in the corner. Massy goes for a crossbody dive on Havok, who has returned to the match, but the Monster of Madness catches her AND her partner Chella. With both women stacked, Havok slams both of her opponents simultaneously in an impressive show of strength and power. Monsters of Madness show their tag team cohesion with a wheelbarrow cutter on Massy for the win and advance in the WOW Tag Team Series.

Shaul Guerrero interviews Havok and Hazard after the match. Havok says that they are “here to annihilate everyone” and proclaims that they will take the WOW Tag Team Titles in the finals.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jungle Grrrl

All of the prestige of the WOW World Championship Title is on the line in the episode’s main event. Born Legend Tessa Blanchard finally defends the title against #1 Contender and former WOW Champion Jungle Grrrl. When she became the WOW World Champion, Tessa Blanchard not only gained the title – she gained the reputation of being the first opponent in 18 years to pin Jungle Grrrl. However, in that match, Jungle Grrrl was slammed by The Beast only moments before Blanchard’s pin. The saga revolving around these competitors and the WOW World Champion has raised tensions to a boiling point. Stakes are higher than ever for the ferocious competitors as action returns to the Belaco Theater for Blanchard vs. Jungle Grrrl for the WOW World Title.

In a main event teeming with aggression, Born Legend Blanchard and Jungle Grrrl kick things off with a shoving match in the center of the ring. Blanchard retreats to ringside, but Jungle Grrrl stalks the champion like prey and beats her down. The competitors return to the ring and Blanchard manages to stomp Jungle Grrrl with big boots. She lays strikes into the challenger, but Jungle Grrrl answers by leveling Blanchard with a clothesline and a dropkick. Jungle Grrrl picks up momentum off the ropes, but Blanchard clocks her with a back elbow. The Champion fires off shots on the back of Jungle Grrrl, each blow packing extra hostility with the precious World Title on the line. Jungle Grrrl regains control and gets the Champion on the top turnbuckle, looking for a superplex. Blanchard fights off Jungle Grrrl and goes for a top rope maneuver. Jungle Grrrl dodges just in time and spears Blanchard in the center of the ring. Jungle Grrrl covers, but Blanchard gets a shoulder up in time. Blanchard maneuvers out of an attempted Jungle Driver and heads back to the top rope. Jungle Grrrl meets her there once more and successfully delivers a superplex to the Champion. With anguish etched on the faces of both competitors, Jungle Grrrl covers Blanchard. Blanchard kicks out again. The title means too much and she refuses to give it up. Jungle Grrrl hits her Jungle Driver on Blanchard but, instead of covering her opponent, goes to the top turnbuckle for her patented splash. Instinctually, Blanchard rolls out to ringside to avoid the maneuver. Jungle Grrrl dives to the Born Legend on the outside, but her face meets the raised boot of Blanchard. Blanchard rolls Jungle Grrrl back into the ring and covers, but Jungle Grrrl Simmons the strength to kick out. Blanchard hits the Diamond DDT and pins her opponent again, but it’s not enough to keep the shoulders of Jungle Grrrl down. Blanchard makes her way to the top rope and hits Jungle Grrrl with Magnum to retain her title in a clean victory.

Which team will take the WOW Tag Team Titles? How will The Beast respond to the outcome of this main event match? Tune in to WOW – Women of Wrestling to find out. Watch new episodes every Saturday at 8/7c on AXS TV.

