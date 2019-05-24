Lineup announced for Championship Wrestling from Hollwood’s non-televised Father’s Day event

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has announced the lineup for their non-televised Father’s Day event taking place in Agoura Hills. The event will take place on June 16, 2019, at The Canyon Club Agoura Hills and will be hosted by comedian Taylor Williamson (the first runner-up on the eighth season of America’s Got Talent).

The event will be headlined by a triple threat match between Scorpio Sky, Watts, and Eli Drake. This will mark the return to the promotion for both Eli Drake and Scorpio Sky.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) will be defending the United Wrestling Network Tag-Team Championship against Fidel Bravo and Pinx at the event. Reno Scum recently recaptured the titles after defeating former champions Double Platinum (Chris Bey and Suede Thompson), The RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK) and The Soul Burners (Ryan Taylor and Tomaste) in a four-way match at the promotion’s Coastline Clash event on May 13, 2019. Scum is the only two-time holder of the belts in the title’s history.

Also scheduled are Heather Monroe and Ty Matthews teaming to face Ayoka and Super Beetle in a mixed-tag match and Andy Brown defending his Hollywood Heritage Championship against a yet to be named opponent.

Announced lineup:

Scorpio Sky vs. Watts vs. Eli Drake

Reno Scum (c) vs. Fidel Bravo & Pinx for the UWN Tag Team Championship.

Heather Monroe & Ty Matthews vs. Ayoka & Super Beetle

Andy Brown (c) vs. TBA for the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Peter Avalon, Adrian Quest, and BHK have been announced for the event as well.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on June 16 with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $28.00 plus fees. If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner with a minimum cost of $25.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling (818) 879-5016.

The Canyon Club Agoura Hills is located at 28912 Roadside Dr. in Agoura Hills, CA.