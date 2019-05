Amped Up Wrestling – 24 May 2019 – Quick Results

Robby Phoenix defeated Grizzly Kal Jak in the main event of Amped Up Wrestling’s West Coast Rumble in Los Angeles, CA. Also on the card, Andy Brown defeated Michael Hopkins. Click for results.

Amped Up Wrestling

May 24th, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Hyde defeated Shiloh Greaves, Snypes, and Lord Ateu in a Fatal Four Way after pinning Ateu

Ray Rosas defeated Vinny Wasco

Ayoka Muhara defeated Viva Van and Zaida in a Triple Threat match after pinning Viva Van

Andy Brown defeated Michael Hopkins

Slice Boogie defeated RJ Santos

The Juggernauts (Mikey O’Shea & Sean Black) defeated Guy Cool & Koto Hiro

Robby Phoenix defeated Grizzly Kal Jak