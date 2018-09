CWFH – 16 September 2018 – Quick Results

Results are in from the latest Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television tapings in Port Hueneme. Click for spoilers to upcoming episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

September 16, 2018

Oceanview Pavillion

Port Hueneme, CA

The Agents of Chaos over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson).

Robert Baines over Osiris Mittens.

Watts & Andy Brown over Tyler Bateman & Peter Avalon.

Heather Monroe over Ayoka Muharah.

Chris Bey over Douglas James.

Oliver Grimsley over Adrian Quest to retain the UWN Television Championship.

Zicky Dice over Bad Dude Tito Escondido by DQ.

Nick Aldis over Royce Issacs.