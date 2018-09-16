PWG Battle of Los Angeles n3 – 16 September 2018 – Results

Jeff Cobb won PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Click for full results from night 3 of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 3
September 16, 2018
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
Trevor Lee over Brody King via reverse flying body press. [14’17]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
Jeff Cobb over Rey Horus via Tour of the Islands. [9’05]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
Shingo Takagi over Robbie Eagles by submission (rear naked choke). [9’59]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
Joey Janela over CIMA via superkick. [14’30]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
WALTER over Jonah Rock via powerbomb. [5’28]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match
Bandido over Flamita via springboard suplex. [11’02]
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) via assisted moonsault ro retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [11’13]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match
Jeff Cobb over Trevor Lee via Tour of the Islands. [00’14]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match
Bandido over Joey Janela via somersault fall-away slam through chairs. [14’27]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match
Shingo Takagi over WALTER via lariat. [17’21]
Puma King, Dan Barry, Darby Allin, PCO, & Jody Fleisch over T-Hawk, DJZ, Timothy Thatcher, Adam Brooks, & David Starr. [18’17]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles Finals
Jeff Cobb over Shingo Takagi and Bandido. [24’04]
-Bandido eliminated Takagi. [9’12]
-Jeff Cobb eliminates Bandido via Tour of the Islands. [24’04]
