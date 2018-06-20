PWG Announces the Fifth Through Seventh Entrants for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the next three entrants in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. The wrestlers are the fifth through seventh entrants in the twenty-four person tournament taking place September 14 through 16 in Los Angeles.

Robbie Eagles was named the fifth entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Wrestling out of Jonestown, Australia, Eagles made his PWG debut at night one of the promotion’s All Star Weekend 14 on April 20, 2018. He currently has a 0-3 record in PWG.

The sixth entrant named to the tournament is Joey Janela. This will be Janela’s second time competing in the Battle of Los Angeles, having been defeated by Sammy Guevara in the first round in 2017. He currently holds a 5-4 record in PWG, with a 4-4 record in singles matches.

The seventh entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles is Puma King. A regular in Mexico’s CMLL, Puma King had his first tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year. This will be his Battle of Los Angeles and PWG debuts. He last wrestled in Southern California in November 2016, where he lost in a triple threat match, which included Aeroboy, to Ryan Kidd.

Robbie Eagles, Joey Janela, and Puma King join PCO, Brody King, Jody Fleisch, and Ilja Dragunov who were previously announced for the tournament.

The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 14 through 16 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The tournament’s first round matches will be taking place on night one and two with the second round through the finals taking place on night three. Last year’s Battle of Los Angeles was won by Ricochet, who is now in NXT, making this the first time since 2013 the defending winner will not be competing in the tournament.

Ticket information has not been announced, but tickets are expected to go on sale in late July or early August.