PFL – 13 October 2018 – Quick Results

The Professional Fighters League presented PFL 9 at the Long Beach Arena tonight in Long Beach, CA, featuring the 2018 PFL Lightweight and Light Heavyweight Playoffs. Click for results.

Professional Fighters League

PFL 9: Playoffs

October 13, 2018

Long Beach Arena

Long Beach, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bouts (Streamed live on Facebook Watch)

Lightweight Alternate Bout: Ramsey Nijem (MMA Record: 9-7) defeated Yuki Kawana (MMA Record: 14-3-5) via Unanimous Decision (19-18, 19-18, 19-18). Nijen improves to 10-7. Kawana falls to 14-4-5.

Light Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Brandon Halsey (MMA Record: 11-4) defeated Ronny Markes (MMA Record: 18-6) via Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18). Halsey improves to 12-4. Markes falls to 18-7.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Will Brooks (MMA Record: 20-4) vs. Rashid Magomedov (MMA Record: 21-2) fought to a Draw (Majority Decision) (19-19, 19-19, 19-19). Magomedov advances after scoring the tie-breaker. Brooks moves to 20-4-1. Magomedov moves to 21-2-1.

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Maxim Grishin (MMA Record: 28-7) vs. Smealinho Rama (MMA Record: 11-4) fought to a Draw (Majority Decision) (19-19, 19-19, 19-19). Rama advances after scoring the tie-breaker. Grishin moves to 28-7-1. Rama moves to 11-4-1.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Islam Mamedov (MMA Record: 15-2) defeated Thiago Tavares (MMA Record: 22-8-1) via Unanimous Decision to advance to the semifinals. Mamedov improves to 16-2. Tavares falls to 22-9-1.

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Sean O’Connell (MMA Record: 18-10) defeated Dan Spohn (MMA Record: 18-5) via Majority Decision to advance to the semifinals. O’Connell improves to 19-10. Spohn falls to 18-6.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Chris Wade (MMA Record: 13-4) defeated Robert Watley (MMA Record: 11-2) via Majority Decision to advance to the semifinals. Wade improves to 14-4. Watley falls to 11-3.

Main Card Bouts (Broadcast live on NBC Sports Network)

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Bazigit Atajev (MMA Record: 19-2) defeated Emiliano Sordi (MMA Record: 17-7) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:43 of Round 1. Atajev improves to 20-2. Sordi falls to 17-8.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Natan Schulte (MMA Record: 13-3) vs. Johnny Case (MMA Record: 24-6) fought to a Draw (Majority Decision). Schulte moves to 13-3-1. Case moves to 24-6-1. Schulte advances after scoring the tie-breaker.

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Quarterfinal Bout: Vinny Magalhaes (MMA Record: 16-9 (1 NC) defeated Rakim Cleveland (MMA Record: 19-10-1 (1 NC)) via Submission (Triable Choke-Kimura) at 1:20 of Round 1 to advance to the semifinals. Magalhaes improves to 17-9. Cleveland falls to 19-11-1.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Semifinals Bout: Rashid Magomedov (MMA Record: 21-2-1) defeated Thiago Tavares (MMA Record: 22-9-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:36 of Round 2 to advance to the finals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs. Magomedov improves to 22-2-1. Tavares falls to 22-10-1.*

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Semifinals Bout: Sean O’Connell (MMA Record: 19-10) defeated Smealinho Rama (MMA Record: 11-4-1) via Majority Decision to advance to the finals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs. O’Connell improves to 20-10. Rama falls to 11-5-1.

PFL Lightweight Playoff Semifinals Bout: Natan Schulte (MMA Record: 13-3-1) defeated Chris Wade (MMA Record: 14-4) via Split Decision to advance to the finals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs. Schulte improves to 14-3-1. Wade falls to 14-5.

PFL Light Heavyweight Playoff Semifinals Bout: Vinny Magalhaes (MMA Record: 17-9) defeated Bazigit Atajev (MMA Record: 20-2) via Submission (Kimura) at 1:58 of Round 1 to advance to the finals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs. Magalhaes improves to 18-9. Atajev falls to 20-3.

*Note: Tavares replaced Mamedov in the semifinals due to medical issues for Mamedov.