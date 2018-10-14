UEW – 13 October 2018 – Quick Results

Underground Empire Wrestling presented Hellbound 2018 at the VFW Post #10040 in Sun Valley, CA on Saturday night. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Hellbound 2018

October 13th, 2018

VFW Post #10040

Sun Valley, CAMax X defeated Icky Haight in a Body Bag Match to become the new UiTV Champion.

Daniel Torch defeated Aiden Way, Chaz Herrera, Zack, Ezra, and Sean Black in a Sadistic Six Man Elimination Match to become the new No. 1 Contender for the UiTV Title.

Guy Cool defeated Jimi Mayhem in an Underground Rules match.

Freddy Havoc defeated Alex Salyers in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The Insaniac defeated Red Bat in a Straight Jacket match.

R3 defeated Biagio Crescenzo in a Trick or Treat Gauntlet match.

The Heavyhitters defeated The Homeless Assassins in a Double Dog Collar and Light Tubes match to become the new UEW Tag Team Champions.

Fern Owens defeated B.C. Killer in a Deathmatch to become the new No. 1 Contender for the UEW Heavyweight Championship.