MPW – 02 June 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon won the MPW Heavyweight title and Brendan Divine won the MPW National title in the main event of MPW’s anniversary show in Moorpark on June 2. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

805 Anniversary Show

June 2, 2018

Moorpark Boys & Girls Club

Moorpark, CA

Bulletproof & Olijah Friday over Great Zumba & Rocket Boy Brett.

B Minus over Che Cabrera.

Ty Matthews over Frankie Frank.

Sage Sin over Auntie Hydie.

Pinky over Malkor the Destroyer in a hair vs. hair match.

Ray Rosas over Clubbin’ Cody.

Master Flame & Charlie Mercer over Divinity (Max X & Jimi Mayhem) to win the MPW Tag-Team titles.

Two Falls Triple Threat Match

-Brendan Divine pins Danny Divine in first fall to win the MPW National Title.

-Daniel Moon pins Danny Divine in 2nd fall to with the MPW Heavyweight Title.