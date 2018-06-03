EWF – 02 June 2018 – Quick Results

EWF held their latest show in Hemet on June 2. Click for results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

June 2, 2018

Our Lady of the Valley Church

Hemet, CA

The Decapitator over Adrian Quest.

Sergio Santana over Saint Synclair.

Brandon Gatson over Jorel Nelson by countout.

Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Matt Vandagriff to retain the EWF American Title.

Super Beetle over Highlander Calder McColl by DQ.

Super Beetle, Brandon Gatson, Adrian Quest, over Jorel Nelson, Calder McColl, The Decapitator, & Captain Jack Fancy.