King of the Cage Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena on June 10 for “HIGHLIGHT REEL”

King of the Cage returns to the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA on June 10th, 2018 for “Highlight Reel.” Click to read King of the Cage’s press release for the event.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 24, 2018) – King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Sunday, June 10, 2018 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Women’s Strawweight World Title fight between current KOTC champion, Cynthia Arceo vs. Jamie Thorton. The co-main events will feature two Featherweight showdowns with Juan Beltran vs. Walel Watson and Albert Veloz vs. Dustin Codispoti.

Main Event – KOTC Women’s Strawweight World Title (115 lbs.)

Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (4-0), El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association Karate) vs. Jamie “Pretty Assassin” Thorton, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii (UFC Gym Miliani BJ Penn). Arceo, who is undefeated in her professional career, is coming off an impressive title defense battle. Thorton, who has 6 professional victories, has won her last two fights, both in the first-round.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight (145 lbs.)

Juan “Sin Miedo” Beltran (6-0), East Los Angeles, California (The Mini Gym/TKJJ) vs. Walel “The Gazelle” Watson, San Diego, California (Body Shop). In his last bout, Beltran finished off his opponent quickly in the first-round to remain undefeated. Watson has 14 professional wins and is a veteran fighter who has fought some of the top MMA fighters in the sport.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight (145 lbs.)

Albert Veloz, Pinon Hills, California (Cage Combat Academy) vs. Dustin Codispoti, Corona, California (The Mini Gym/ TKJJ). Veloz won his last fight, which was his professional debut. Codispoti, has 3 professional wins and was undefeated in his amateur career.

Featured Event – Bantamweight (135 lbs.)

Jose “All Out” Aparicio, Monrovia, California (The Vault) vs. Jose “Adrenaline” Medina, San Bernardino, California.

Other Fights Include:

KOTC Amateur Jr. Lightweight Title – Asa Carraway vs. Tyler Beneke

KOTC Amateur Bantamweight Title – Johnny Robles vs. Antonio Gonzalez

Mark Matsumoto vs. Lance Lee

Dave Terrel vs. Daniel Hernandez

Matthew Gomez vs. Richie Palomino

Cole Bates vs. Jonathan Rivera

Armando Murillo vs. Jonathan Noriega

Latif Idris vs. Erik Van Der Lee

Edson Gomez vs. Ricardo Flemate

Kai Kamaka vs. Anthony Jimenez

Eddie Lopez vs. TBA

Victor Rivera vs. Andrew Freelove

Johnathan Salazar vs. Gabriel De Santiago

Seth Davis vs. TBA

Brandon Aviles vs. TBA

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon Fios (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors.

Doors open at 3:00 pm. and fights start at 4:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com. All ages. Event card subject to change.