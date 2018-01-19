Bar Wrestling – 18 January 2018 – Quick Results

Candice LeRae defeated Joey Ryan in her final independent wrestling match before starting with WWE in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s January 18 show in Baldwin Park. Click for complete results.

Bar Wrestling

Happily Ever After

January 18, 2018

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Brian Cage over Scorpio Sky via a powerbomb. [11’02]

Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) & Brody King over Team Tremendous (Dan Barry & Bill Carr) & Taya Valkyrie when Killer Baes hit a double-team facebuster on Dan Barry. [14’00]

Jeff Cobb over Luchasaurus via Tour of the Islands. [6’02]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) via submission. [14’27]

Billy Gunn over Hot Young Briley. [14’34]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over B-Boy & Willie Mack and The Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy). [11’52]

Candice LeRae over Joey Ryan via Ms. LeRae’s Wild Ride. [15’56]