Lucha VaVoom Your Twisted Valentine

Lucha VaVOOM
TWISTED VALENTINE
IS COMING FEBRUARY 8th & 9th
at THE MAYAN THEATER
Mexican Masked Wrestling! Romance! Fun!
Mayhem! Aerial Daredevils! Comedy!
*Just added RON FUNCHES!!*
(Feb 9 show only)
Sexo y Violencia – #1 Hot Stuff Date Night!
STARRING: Superstar CMLL Luchador – Mexico City’s
RELAMPAGO vs Mexican masked mega-meanie MAGNO
Singing sensation PRINCE POPPYCOCK
w/ DIAMONDBACK ANNIE & LUX LACROIX
Incredible, six-time Guiness World Record holder
MARAWA THE AMAZING X CHARLIE LEMINDU
THE CRAZY CHICKENS will literally light up the ring!
Bizarre Love Triangle
DIRTY SANCHEZ + JOEY RYAN + DAMA FINA
If anyone flies out of the ring, our girls will be on hand
to whip and beat them back into the ring!
EPIC, WILD, OVER-THE-TOP PERFORMANCES
Death-defying pole-in-the air LEIGH ACOSTA
adds more girls to take it over the top AGAIN!
Extra-twisted contortionist KRISTINA NEKYIA!
OMG super-vixen MOANA SANTANA!
Adorable aerial enchantress VERONICA YUNE!
MINIS! LUCHADORES & LUCHADORAS!
Y MAS, MAS, MAS!!
Thursday Ringside is nearly SOLD OUT and Wednesday is going fast so vamanos!
CELEBRATE THE WONDER OF 2017
YEAR OF THE FIRE-ROOSTER
With L.A.’s best-loved spectacle
LUCHA VAVOOM!
Where LIVE Authentic Mexican Masked Wrestling,
Hi-Octane Burlesque & Comedy Collide!
Grab those tickets while you can!!!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
February 8 & 9 2016
The Mayan Theater, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, 21+
Doors at 7pm, Show at 8.15pm
“BEST DATE NIGHT EVER!”
“There’s no show that’s funnier, sillier or more entertaining than this one..” ERIC IDLE, Monty Python
TICKETS AVAILABLE
from Ticketweb.com
& our outlets
Wacko, 4633 Hollywood Blvd – (323) 663-0122
BRAT, 1938 14th St, Santa Monica – (310) 452-2480
February 8th & 9th 2017
The Mayan Theater, 1038 S Hill St, Downtown Los Angeles, 21+
Doors 7pm – Show 8.15pm
http://luchavavoom.com/
http://twitter.com/LuchaVaVOOM
http://www.facebook.com/
https://instagram.com/luchavavoom/
http://www.youtube.com/LuchaVaVoomVideo
http://luchavavoom.bigcartel.com/
No comments yet.