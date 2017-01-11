Lucha VaVoom Your Twisted Valentine

Lucha VaVOOM

TWISTED VALENTINE

IS COMING FEBRUARY 8th & 9th

at THE MAYAN THEATER

Mexican Masked Wrestling! Romance! Fun!

Mayhem! Aerial Daredevils! Comedy!

*Just added RON FUNCHES!!*

(Feb 9 show only)

Sexo y Violencia – #1 Hot Stuff Date Night!

STARRING: Superstar CMLL Luchador – Mexico City’s

RELAMPAGO vs Mexican masked mega-meanie MAGNO

Singing sensation PRINCE POPPYCOCK

w/ DIAMONDBACK ANNIE & LUX LACROIX

Incredible, six-time Guiness World Record holder

MARAWA THE AMAZING X CHARLIE LEMINDU

THE CRAZY CHICKENS will literally light up the ring!

Bizarre Love Triangle

DIRTY SANCHEZ + JOEY RYAN + DAMA FINA

If anyone flies out of the ring, our girls will be on hand

to whip and beat them back into the ring!

EPIC, WILD, OVER-THE-TOP PERFORMANCES

Death-defying pole-in-the air LEIGH ACOSTA

adds more girls to take it over the top AGAIN!

Extra-twisted contortionist KRISTINA NEKYIA!

OMG super-vixen MOANA SANTANA!

Adorable aerial enchantress VERONICA YUNE!

MINIS! LUCHADORES & LUCHADORAS!

Y MAS, MAS, MAS!!

Thursday Ringside is nearly SOLD OUT and Wednesday is going fast so vamanos!

CELEBRATE THE WONDER OF 2017

YEAR OF THE FIRE-ROOSTER

With L.A.’s best-loved spectacle

LUCHA VAVOOM!

Where LIVE Authentic Mexican Masked Wrestling,

Hi-Octane Burlesque & Comedy Collide!

Grab those tickets while you can!!!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

February 8 & 9 2016

The Mayan Theater, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, 21+

Doors at 7pm, Show at 8.15pm

“BEST DATE NIGHT EVER!”

“There’s no show that’s funnier, sillier or more entertaining than this one..” ERIC IDLE, Monty Python

TICKETS AVAILABLE

from Ticketweb.com

& our outlets

Wacko, 4633 Hollywood Blvd – (323) 663-0122

BRAT, 1938 14th St, Santa Monica – (310) 452-2480

February 8th & 9th 2017

The Mayan Theater, 1038 S Hill St, Downtown Los Angeles, 21+

Doors 7pm – Show 8.15pm

