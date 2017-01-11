SoCal News & Notes 01/11/2017

News and notes is back with updates from Lucha Underground, F.I.S.T., OWA, PCW, CWFH, Cen-Cal Pro, and of course Carrotmania 2, among other things. Click for today’s update.

Lucha Underground had a mid-season finale earlier tonight, and no return date has been announced other than to say “Summer 2017.” It is pretty obvious that this was not planned in advance, as no mention of the break was made on the shows and had only been mentioned during commercials. During the break it appears they will still be showing reruns of the show, at least that is what is showing on the channel guide for the next couple weeks.

—

During tonight’s episode the security guards who tried to subdue Willie Mack was made up of several SoCal regulars including Tommy Wilson, Tyler Bateman, Andy Brown, Eric Watts, and Che Cabrera.

—

Northern California’s F.I.S.T. Combat will be running a show in San Diego on March 3rd. The show will be headlined with Ryan Kidd versus Matt Sydal. They are saying the show will be a TV taping.

—

Speaking of Ryan Kidd, Oddity Wrestling Alliance announced Eli Everfly will be challenging Ryan Kidd for the OWA US title on their February 25th show in San Diego.

—

Oddity Wrestling Alliance will also be running on April 15, June 2, and August 4.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling, who will be holding their 1st anniversary show “Fantasm” on January 20, has announced they will be running on March 24 and May 19.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be taping their 300th episode on January 15th along with holding the opening rounds of their annual PP3 Cup. The first round matches for the PP3 Cup will be Dicky Maier vs. Jarek 1:20, Eric Watts vs. Dan Joseph, Suede Thompson vs. Yuma, and Espiritu vs. Ryan Taylor.

—

Cen-Cal Pro will be holding their first show of the year on February 12th in San Luis Obispo.

—

DWE will hold their second annual Carrotmania show on February 11th in Holtville. No lineup has been announced but I’m told the show will feature the Desert Classic tournament.

—

Russian MMA promotion Absolute Championship Berkut will make their United States debut on January 13th in Irvine.

—

This Saturday Mick Foley and Ted DiBiase will be doing signings at Frank and Sons in City of Industry and Jasmine St. Claire will be doing a signing at the Wrestling Guy store. Info on all three signings is on our events page.

—

The results for the 2016 Southern California Year End Awards will be announced on January 24th instead of January 26th. Webpoll voting is still open in several categories on our message board.

—

This week’s shows:

Wrestling:

1/13:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

EWF in Covina, CA

1/14:

SoCal Pro Wrestling presents New Years Retribution in Oceanside, CA

EWF in San Bernardino, CA

UEW presents “Fuck The World 3” in East Los Angeles, CA

1/15:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

UIPW in East Los Angeles, CA

MMA:

1/13:

Absolute Championship Berkut 51 in Irvine, CA