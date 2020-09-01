Lucha VaVoom and KCRW to stream Stay-In VaVoom on Thursday

Lucha VaVoom and KCRW’s Summer Club will be streaming Stay-In VaVOOM, a one-night only livestreaming event, on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

KCRQ’s Anthony Valadez and Lucha VaVoom co-founder Rita D’Albert will be co-hosting the special, which will include matches featuring Taya Valkyrie, Dama Fina, Dr. Maldad, Chupacabra, and The Crazy Chickens. Drew Carey and Blaine Capatch will be on commentary for the matches.

The stream will taking place from 8:00 to 9:00 pm PDT on September 3. It will be free for members of KCRW and available for a mininimum donation of $1.00 to non-members.

The full press release from Lucha VaVoom is below:

Los Angeles, CA (August 25, 2020)?In partnership with KCRW’s “Summer Club,” Lucha VaVOOM—Los Angeles’ longest-running, most celebrated variety show, where Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide—presents a one-night livestreaming event, Stay-In VaVOOM, on Thursday, September 3rd from 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm PDT.

KCRW DJ (and huge wrestling fan)Anthony Valadez has found the secret entrance into Lucha VaVOOM’s delirious inner-sanctum and he’ll be co-hosting the event with LVV’s magnetic co-founder Miss Rita to offer a peek into the backstage world of wrestlers, aerialists and roller girls. Stay-In VaVOOM promises surprise performances, action, and fun all from the safety of your home.

This event is free for KCRW members and for non-member tickets are available with any donation amount ($1 minimum) at EventBrite.com. A donation of $30 or more will enroll you in KCRW’s Fringe Benefits membership level (normally available at the $60 level and above). Zoom link will be sent directly to attendees the day of the event. We would call this a Rated R event, so put those kiddos to bed first and embrace your wild side!

The lineup for Stay-In VaVOOM includes:

Special musical performances from Donita Sparks (singer/songwriter, guitarist, and founding member of Los Angeles grunge pioneers L7), Starcrawler (an L.A.-based band possessed by the spirit of its own hometown, every movement charged with a manic electricity), and L.A.-based art punk band OBJECT AS SUBJECT led by classical violinist turned punk singer Paris Hurley, who will bejoined byher four bandmates, including drummer and Lucha VaVOOM’s Director Angie Scarpa. Sparks will be performing “Fast and Frightening,” off L7’s second album Smell The Magic, which is being celebrated this year with a special 30th anniversary reissue from Sub Pop on September 18th.

Fans can also expect to see world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling between two-time Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkrie, Dama Fina,Chupacabra, Dr Maldad, and the Crazy Chickens; along with appearances from stunning daredevil aerialist Veronica Yune, some of the top skaters in the world courtesy of the LA Roller Girls, and comedian and actor Brandon Johnson reprising his role as “The Reverend.”

Plus, the event includes a massive comedy lineup featuring Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Greg Proops, Drew Carey, and Blaine Capatch delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary.

Regarding her inspiration for Stay-in VaVOOM, Rita shares: “Growing up in the greater Los Angeles area, summers have always had a mythical quality to me. Long summer vacations from school, days and nights spent at the beaches and parks with friends, hearing summer radio hits that stay with you forever, and watching beautiful real life sunsets (and then seeing them airbrushed on t-shirts and vans) are all enmeshed to form my L.A. experience in the seemingly carefree 70’s & 80’s.

Using the city landscape, combined with the beauty of lucha libre (featuring our local luchadors) and performances from our local burlesque dancers, aerialists, roller skaters, comedians, musical guests, and lowriders, we wanted to pay tribute to the city of Los Angeles and to the summer of 2020 that kind-of was, along with put together an event to encourage all KCRW and Lucha VaVOOM fans from around the world to pull together, stay in, stay safe, and stay optimistic.”

August 28th marked the 18th anniversary for Lucha VaVOOM, who has been wowing audiences with their glam/slam extravaganzas ? from L.A. to Tokyo, across the U.S. and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for this perfect combo of authentic masked Mexican wrestling matches interspersed with insane, high-octane burlesque performances, death defying aerial acts, live music, low riders, tequila, and comedy, adding up to an unforgettable night. Whether you’re looking to get romantic and have a great date night or wild out, LVV’s shows are the only place to be in Los Angeles. Click here to watch LVV’s 18th anniversary video.

Please note: In order to keep our family of performers and staff safe, and in compliance with the COVID-19 state-wide mandate, LVV’s in-person live shows are on hold. For more info on Lucha VaVOOM and to stay up to date on upcoming virtual events, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.