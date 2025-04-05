Major League Wrestling – 5 April 2025 – Results

Major League Wrestling made its Southern California debut with Battle Riot VII at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Click for results.

Major League Wrestling
MLW Battle Riot VII
April 5, 2025
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA
Streamed live on YouTube.com.

Pre-Show Matches

“BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin over Ariel Dominguez

CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) over The Andersons (CW Anderson and Brock Anderson)

Main Card (Streamed on YouTube)

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. over Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

Janai Kai over HIMAWARI

Templario over Hechicero and Esfinge in a Triple Threat Match after making Hechicero tap out to a submission

Shoko Nakajima over Delmi Exo to become the new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion

Matt Riddle last eliminated Rob Van Dam to win Battle Riot VII to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Order of entry:

  1. Alexander Hammerstone
  2. Raj Dhesi
  3. Atlantis Jr.
  4. Virus
  5. Jesús Rodriguez
  6. Star Jr.
  7. Esfinge
  8. Ikuro Kwon
  9. Bárbaro Cavernario
  10. Blue Panther
  11. Magnus
  12. Juicy Finau
  13. Último Guerrero
  14. Atlantis
  15. Hechicero
  16. Okumura
  17. Ariel Dominguez
  18. Mr. Thomas
  19. Journey Fatu
  20. Bobby Fish
  21. CW Anderson
  22. Chris Adonis
  23. Paul Walter Hauser
  24. “BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin
  25. Matt Riddle
  26. Brock Anderson
  27. Paul London
  28. Alex Kane
  29. Matthew Justice
  30. Satoshi Kojima
  31. Bishop Dyer
  32. Kushida
  33. Shane Haste
  34. Mads Krule Krügger
  35. Tom Lawlor
  36. Donovan Dijak
  37. Anthony Greene
  38. Titus Alexander
  39. Dr. Dax
  40. Rob Van Dam

Order of elimination

  • Virus by Raj Dhesi via pinfall elimination
  • Atlantis Jr. by Magnus via over the top tope elimination
  • Ikuro Kwon by Alexander Hammerstone via submission elimination
  • Star Jr. by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Bárbaro Cavernario by Esfinge via over the top rope elimination
  • Esfinge by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Atlantis by Último Guerrero via submission elimination
  • Último Guerrero by Blue Panther via submission elimination
  • Okumura by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination
  • Blue Panther by Hechicero via pinfall elimination
  • Magnus by Jesús Rodriguez via over the top rope elimination
  • Hechicero by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination
  • Ariel Dominguez by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination
  • Jesús Rodriguez by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Juicy Finau by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Rjah Dhesi by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Journey Fatu by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination
  • Mr. Thomas by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • Bobby Fish by Paul London and Paul Walter Hauser via over the top rope elimination
  • Chris Adonis by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • CW Anderson by Paul Walter Hauser via pinfall elimination
  • Paul Walter Hauser by Brock Anderson via over the top rope elimination
  • Brock Anderson by Paul London via over the top rope elimination
  • “BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin by Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima via over the top rope elimination
  • Paul London by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination
  • Alex Kane by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination
  • Matthew Justice by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination
  • Alexander Hammerstone by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • Shane Haste by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination
  • Kushida by Donovan Dijak via over the top rope elimination
  • Satoshi Kojima by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination
  • Dr. Dax by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • Anthony Greene by Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor via over the top rope elimination
  • Tom Lawlor by Donovan Dijak via over the top rope elimination
  • Titus Alexander by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination
  • Mads Krule Krügger by Rob Van Dam and Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • Bishop Dyer by Rob Van Dam via over the top rope elimination
  • Donovan Dijak by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination
  • Rob Van Dam by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

  1. Frank Mendonca | 04/05/2025 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    Riddle should drop the title.

