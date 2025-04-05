Major League Wrestling made its Southern California debut with Battle Riot VII at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Click for results.

Major League Wrestling

MLW Battle Riot VII

April 5, 2025

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Streamed live on YouTube.com.

Pre-Show Matches

“BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin over Ariel Dominguez

CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) over The Andersons (CW Anderson and Brock Anderson)

Main Card (Streamed on YouTube)



Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. over Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

Janai Kai over HIMAWARI

Templario over Hechicero and Esfinge in a Triple Threat Match after making Hechicero tap out to a submission

Shoko Nakajima over Delmi Exo to become the new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion

Matt Riddle last eliminated Rob Van Dam to win Battle Riot VII to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Order of entry:

Alexander Hammerstone Raj Dhesi Atlantis Jr. Virus Jesús Rodriguez Star Jr. Esfinge Ikuro Kwon Bárbaro Cavernario Blue Panther Magnus Juicy Finau Último Guerrero Atlantis Hechicero Okumura Ariel Dominguez Mr. Thomas Journey Fatu Bobby Fish CW Anderson Chris Adonis Paul Walter Hauser “BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin Matt Riddle Brock Anderson Paul London Alex Kane Matthew Justice Satoshi Kojima Bishop Dyer Kushida Shane Haste Mads Krule Krügger Tom Lawlor Donovan Dijak Anthony Greene Titus Alexander Dr. Dax Rob Van Dam

Order of elimination

Virus by Raj Dhesi via pinfall elimination

Atlantis Jr. by Magnus via over the top tope elimination

Ikuro Kwon by Alexander Hammerstone via submission elimination

Star Jr. by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Bárbaro Cavernario by Esfinge via over the top rope elimination

Esfinge by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Atlantis by Último Guerrero via submission elimination

Último Guerrero by Blue Panther via submission elimination

Okumura by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination

Blue Panther by Hechicero via pinfall elimination

Magnus by Jesús Rodriguez via over the top rope elimination

Hechicero by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination

Ariel Dominguez by Mr. Thomas via over the top rope elimination

Jesús Rodriguez by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Juicy Finau by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Rjah Dhesi by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Journey Fatu by Alexander Hammerstone via over the top rope elimination

Mr. Thomas by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

Bobby Fish by Paul London and Paul Walter Hauser via over the top rope elimination

Chris Adonis by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

CW Anderson by Paul Walter Hauser via pinfall elimination

Paul Walter Hauser by Brock Anderson via over the top rope elimination

Brock Anderson by Paul London via over the top rope elimination

“BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin by Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima via over the top rope elimination

Paul London by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination

Alex Kane by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination

Matthew Justice by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination

Alexander Hammerstone by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

Shane Haste by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination

Kushida by Donovan Dijak via over the top rope elimination

Satoshi Kojima by Mads Krule Krügger via over the top rope elimination

Dr. Dax by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

Anthony Greene by Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor via over the top rope elimination

Tom Lawlor by Donovan Dijak via over the top rope elimination

Titus Alexander by Bishop Dyer via over the top rope elimination

Mads Krule Krügger by Rob Van Dam and Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

Bishop Dyer by Rob Van Dam via over the top rope elimination

Donovan Dijak by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

Rob Van Dam by Matt Riddle via over the top rope elimination

