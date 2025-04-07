The two promotions will become part of a new media conglomerate called WorldWide Wrestling. It is expected to serve as the new parent company of both promotions.

The announcement was made this morning by Pandemonium Pro Wrestling on their Twitter page.

SoCalUncensored.com was told that Epic Pro Wrestling and Pandemonium Pro Wrestling will continue to operate as two different promotions. Minimal overlap between the promotions is expected.

When asked about what changes will be made to both promotions, Epic Pro Wrestling founder Andrew Pesina stated that things will be business as usual.

“We’ll do some collaborations and stuff, but nothing much will change as far as operations go,” said Pesina. “I’m going to be running and booking Epic Pro Wrestling while some other guy (Robert Martyr) books Pandemonium or whatever.”

We were also told that more details about WorldWide Wrestling will be released later on.

On March 9th, 2025, Epic Pro Wrestling made a social media post vaguely announcing a new partnership with Pandemonium Pro Wrestling.

Hey guys. Just so you don’t hear any wild rumors, we’re merging with @ProPandemonium.



Epic Pro Wrestling is currently slated to hold three upcoming events.

On June 28th, Epic Pro Wrestling will present squabble up at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

Epic Pro Wrestling will be running again a few days later on July 3rd at Cudahy Park in Cudahy, CA. The show will be a free event in conjunction with the City of Cudahy’s annual fireworks display.

On August 23rd, the promotion will hold its third-anniversary show, Better Each Day 3, at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling’s next event, The House Always Wins, is set to take place at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV on April 17th, 2025 at noon during WrestleMania week.

The event is scheduled to be headlined by Kevin Blackwood vs. Hechicero. Other matches include Maya World vs. Miu Watanabe, Ninja Mack vs. Mustafa Ali, Masha Slamovich vs. MAO, and more.

