Kitsune Women’s Wrestling will be running a double shot of shows in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas on June 7th and 8th.

On June 7th, Kitsune Women’s Wrestling will present Going Back To San Diego in National City, CA at 7:00 PM. The very next night, Kitsune will present 8888 at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA at 5:00 PM.

Both shows are currently slated to feature wrestlers such as Kitsune World Champion Yuna Manase, Miyu Yamashita, Nagisa Nozaki, Hudson Envy, and Brooke Havok.

Kitsune’s June double shot is also slated to feature the final US appearances of Tae Honma, with her June 8th appearance in South Gate, CA being advertised as her final match in the United States. Honma recently announced that she will be retiring from professional wrestling in October.

Here is the current talent lineup for both shows:

June 7th in National City, CA:

Yuna Manase

Nagisa Nozaki

Hudson Envy

Miyu Yamashita

Brooke Havok

Tae Honma

Londyn Dior

Kitsune

Vipress

Mylo

Lady Lee

Amazona

Gin Sevani

Alex Gracia

June 8th in South Gate, CA:

Yuna Manase

Nagisa Nozaki

Brittnie Brooks

Hudson Envy

Miyu Yamashita

Brooke Havok

Tae Honma

Alice Blair

Londyn Dior

Vipress

Mylo

Aria Perkins

J Mainey

Miko Alana

Nina

Gin Sevani

Angie Star

Alex Gracia

Kitsune’s Going Back To San Diego takes place on June 7th, 2025 at 7:00 PM at 2050 Wilson Avenue, National City, CA 91950. Tickets for Going Back To San Diego are available on Eventbrite.com.

Kistune’s 8888 takes place on June 8th, 2025 at 5:00 PM at the American Legion Hall Post #335. The American Legion Hall Post #335 is located at 9535 California Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280. Tickets for 8888 are also available on Eventbrite.com. Kitsune’s 8888 is also scheduled to be streamed live on IWTV.