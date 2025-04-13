Crimson Crown Wrestling presented Crimson Kingdom 2 at the Florence Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Crimson Crown Wrestling
Crimson Kingdom 2
April 13, 2025
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Koto Hero over Wicked Wickett, Eli Everfly, Miggy Rose, Ginha, and Charming Biagio Crescenzo in a Sadistic 6 Eliminator Match to become the #1 Contender for the Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Order of elimination:
Ginha by Wicked Wickett
Wicked Wickett by Eli Everfly
Eli Everfly by Charming Biagio Crescenzo
Miggy Rose by Charming Biagio Crescenzo
Charming Biagio Crescenzo by Koto Hiro
Zokre over Rex D. Zaster in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match (2-1)
Fall 1: Zokre over Rex D. Zaster
Fall 2: Rex D. Zaster over Zokre
Fall 3: Zokre over Rex D. Zaster
Chris Nasty over Jimmy Lloyd
Icky Haight vs. Princess Deathwish in an Unlucky 13 Staple Gun Deathmatch ended in a No Contest
Icky Haight and Tara Zep over Lilith Starr and Princess Deathwish in a Tacks and Staples Tornado Tag Team Match
The Devil’s Brigade (Fern Owens and the Insaniac) over Dru Blood and the Hardcore Hillbilly in a Storagr Bin, Terracotta and Doors Tornado Tag Team Match
Big Dick Hoss over Michael Krueger to become the new Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
The Devil’s Brigade (BC Killer and Carnage) over Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Casanova Valentine and Neil Diamond Cutter in a Pain Pit Massacre Deathmatch
Be the first to comment on "Crimson Crown Wrestling – 13 April 2025 – Results"