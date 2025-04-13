Crimson Crown Wrestling – 13 April 2025 – Results

Crimson Crown Wrestling presented Crimson Kingdom 2 at the Florence Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Crimson Crown Wrestling

Crimson Kingdom 2

April 13, 2025

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hero over Wicked Wickett, Eli Everfly, Miggy Rose, Ginha, and Charming Biagio Crescenzo in a Sadistic 6 Eliminator Match to become the #1 Contender for the Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Order of elimination:

Ginha by Wicked Wickett

Wicked Wickett by Eli Everfly

Eli Everfly by Charming Biagio Crescenzo

Miggy Rose by Charming Biagio Crescenzo

Charming Biagio Crescenzo by Koto Hiro

Zokre over Rex D. Zaster in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match (2-1)

Fall 1: Zokre over Rex D. Zaster

Fall 2: Rex D. Zaster over Zokre

Fall 3: Zokre over Rex D. Zaster

Chris Nasty over Jimmy Lloyd

Icky Haight vs. Princess Deathwish in an Unlucky 13 Staple Gun Deathmatch ended in a No Contest

Icky Haight and Tara Zep over Lilith Starr and Princess Deathwish in a Tacks and Staples Tornado Tag Team Match

The Devil’s Brigade (Fern Owens and the Insaniac) over Dru Blood and the Hardcore Hillbilly in a Storagr Bin, Terracotta and Doors Tornado Tag Team Match

Big Dick Hoss over Michael Krueger to become the new Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

The Devil’s Brigade (BC Killer and Carnage) over Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Casanova Valentine and Neil Diamond Cutter in a Pain Pit Massacre Deathmatch