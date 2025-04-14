New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced several matches for their upcoming event on May 9th, NJPW Resurgence, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

NJPW Resurgence on May 9th is slated to feature four championship matches, including a NEVER Openweight Championship match between current champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. El Phantasmo.

Tomohiro Ishii will be defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence on May 9th against Drilla Moloney. The match will be Ishii’s first defense of the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. Ishii defeated Gabe Kidd in a 30-minute Iron Man Match this past Friday in Chicago, IL at NJPW Windy City Riot to become the new champion.

The NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship will also be on the line at NJPW Resurgence in Ontario, CA. Current champion Mercedes Moné will defend the title in a Three-Way Match against AZM and Mina Shirakawa. AZM and Shirakawa competed in a match at Windy City Riot last Friday to determine the number one contender for the STRONG Women’s Championship. The match ended in a double countout, resulting in both AZM and Shirakawa being booked to challenge for Moné’s title.

The NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions, the World Class Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs), will defend the titles against the United Empire‘s Templario and TJP.

Resurgence is also scheduled to feature an eight-man tag team match featuring Bullet Club‘s War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo) against former Bullet Club members The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) and two mystery partners.

NJPW Resurgence will also include Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff and Allan Breeze vs. CJ Tino in a Strong Survivor Match.

NJPW Resurgence takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on May 9th, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Toyota Arena is located at 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario, CA 91764. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

