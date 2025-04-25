House of Lucha – 25 April 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Friday Night’s Main Event in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Friday Night’s Main Event

April 25, 2025

Stanton, CA

Charming Prince Crescenzo over Jake Redondo, Eddie Vice, Moizilla, and Tigre Del Fuego in a Scramble Match

Loco over Fatal via Disqualification

Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) over Lucha Kingz (El Rey and Bamboo) to retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship

Jacob Axton over Zombie 6 in a Four Corners Of Pain Deathmatch

Mike Cheq over Ray Rosas and Bad Dude Tito in a Three Way Dance to retain the House of Lucha Championship

Order of elimination:

Bad Dude Tito by Ray Rosas

Ray Rosas by Mike Cheq