House of Lucha – 25 April 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 04/25/2025

House of Lucha presented Friday Night’s Main Event in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha
Friday Night’s Main Event
April 25, 2025
Stanton, CA

Charming Prince Crescenzo over Jake Redondo, Eddie Vice, Moizilla, and Tigre Del Fuego in a Scramble Match

Loco over Fatal via Disqualification

Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) over Lucha Kingz (El Rey and Bamboo) to retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship

Jacob Axton over Zombie 6 in a Four Corners Of Pain Deathmatch

Mike Cheq over Ray Rosas and Bad Dude Tito in a Three Way Dance to retain the House of Lucha Championship
Order of elimination:
Bad Dude Tito by Ray Rosas
Ray Rosas by Mike Cheq

