New Tradition Lucha Libre – 25 April 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 04/25/2025

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Rumble In The Desert at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre
Rumble In The Desert
April 25, 2025
Fantasy Springs Casino
Indio, CA

Charrito over Red Bat

Gatubela & Lady Lee over Adelicious & Janai Kai

G-Sharpe over TJ Perkins, Chandler Hopkins, and Ninja Mack in a Scramble Match to become the new NTLL Gladiator Champion

Alexander Hammerstone over Scorpio Sky to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship

La Familia Real (LA Park, El Hijo de LA Park, and LA Park Jr.) over La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, and Rey Misterio Heredero)

Blue Demon Jr., Ciclon Ramirez Jr. and Sin Limite over Extreme Tiger, Latigo Blanco and Vito Fratelli

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 25 April 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.