New Tradition Lucha Libre – 25 April 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Rumble In The Desert at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Rumble In The Desert
April 25, 2025
Fantasy Springs Casino
Indio, CA
Charrito over Red Bat
Gatubela & Lady Lee over Adelicious & Janai Kai
G-Sharpe over TJ Perkins, Chandler Hopkins, and Ninja Mack in a Scramble Match to become the new NTLL Gladiator Champion
Alexander Hammerstone over Scorpio Sky to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship
La Familia Real (LA Park, El Hijo de LA Park, and LA Park Jr.) over La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, and Rey Misterio Heredero)
Blue Demon Jr., Ciclon Ramirez Jr. and Sin Limite over Extreme Tiger, Latigo Blanco and Vito Fratelli
