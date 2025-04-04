Rival Pro Wrestling has announced several names for their next event, Menace 2 Society, on May 31st, 2025 at the American Legion Hall Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA.

Rival Pro Wrestling’s Menace 2 Society in Baldwin Park, CA on May 31st is scheduled to feature the Rival Pro Wrestling debuts of New Japan Pro Wrestling stars TJ Perkins and Shane Haste.

Along with Perkins and Haste, Rival Pro Wrestling has also announced that Menace 2 Society on May 31st in Baldwin Park, CA will feature the Rival Pro Wrestling debut of Vipress.

Rival Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Wolf Zaddies, Che Cabrera and Rival Pro Wrestling Champion Bad Dude Tito, and Journey Fatu have also been announced for Rival Pro Wrestling’s upcoming May 31st event in Baldwin Park, CA.

More names as well as matches for Rival Pro Wrestling’s Menace 2 Society in Baldwin Park, CA on May 31st are expected to be announced over the next few weeks on Rival Pro Wrestling’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

Tickets for Rival Pro Wrestling’s Menace 2 Society on May 31st in Baldwin Park, CA are currently available at Eventbrite.com, with a limited number of seated seats available to purchase. Seated seats are $35 plus fees on Eventbrite, and Standing Room GA tickets are $25 plus fees. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35.

Rival Pro Wrestling’s Menace 2 Society takes place May 31st, 2025 at the American Legion Hall Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Doors are set to open at 6:30 PM, with bell time scheduled for 8:00 PM. The American Legion Hall Post #241 is located at 4725 Maine Avenue Baldwin Park, CA 91706.

