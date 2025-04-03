Santino Bros Wrestling – 3 April 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night The Chase at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling

Fight Night The Chase

April 3, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Jordan Cruz over Jay Lopez

Nina over La Sirenacita

Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price over Mariachi Montaña (Juli & Roli Montaña)

Chris Nasty over Darwin Finch via Disqualification to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Champion

Alec Tomas vs. Rob Shit went to a Double Count Out

Alec Tomas and The D.R.E. over Slice Boogie and Rob Shit

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship