Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night The Chase at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night The Chase
April 3, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Jordan Cruz over Jay Lopez
Nina over La Sirenacita
Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price over Mariachi Montaña (Juli & Roli Montaña)
Chris Nasty over Darwin Finch via Disqualification to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Champion
Alec Tomas vs. Rob Shit went to a Double Count Out
Alec Tomas and The D.R.E. over Slice Boogie and Rob Shit
The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros Wrestling – 3 April 2025 – Results"