East Los Lucha presented East Los Mania 2 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha

East Los Mania 2

March 30, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Barbie Boi over Dante King in a Barbie Dreamhouse of Destruction Match

Kamik-C over Tempestad Jr.

Chaz Price over Big Dick Hoss, JKM, Adrian Rain, Lili Ruiz, The DKC, and Jake Redondo in a Scramble Elimination Match

Order of eliminations:

Jake Redondo by The DKC

The DKC by JKM

Lili Ruiz by Big Dick Hoss

Adrian Rain by Big Dick Hoss

JKM bu Big Dick Hoss

Big Dick Hoss by Chaz Price

Vito Fratelli over Charming Biagio Crescenzo

Koto Hiro, Skaliber, and Tigre Fuego over Chris Nastyy, Red Spider and Brujito

Oscar Manuel Felix over Eli Everfly to become the undisputed East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion

Doble Cara over Bad Dude Tito to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom in a Ladder Match to become the first East Los Lucha Women’s Champion