East Los Lucha presented East Los Mania 2 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
East Los Mania 2
March 30, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Barbie Boi over Dante King in a Barbie Dreamhouse of Destruction Match
Kamik-C over Tempestad Jr.
Chaz Price over Big Dick Hoss, JKM, Adrian Rain, Lili Ruiz, The DKC, and Jake Redondo in a Scramble Elimination Match
Order of eliminations:
Jake Redondo by The DKC
The DKC by JKM
Lili Ruiz by Big Dick Hoss
Adrian Rain by Big Dick Hoss
JKM bu Big Dick Hoss
Big Dick Hoss by Chaz Price
Vito Fratelli over Charming Biagio Crescenzo
Koto Hiro, Skaliber, and Tigre Fuego over Chris Nastyy, Red Spider and Brujito
Oscar Manuel Felix over Eli Everfly to become the undisputed East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion
Doble Cara over Bad Dude Tito to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom in a Ladder Match to become the first East Los Lucha Women’s Champion
