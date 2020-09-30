UWN PrimeTime LIVE – 29 September 2020 – Results

Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens to win the NWA National Title in the main event of the third episode of United Wrestling Network’s PrimeTime LIVE on September 29th. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network

PrimeTime LIVE – Episode 3

September 29, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

SoCal Distancing (Adrian Quest & Andy Brown) over The Real Money Brothers (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown). [7’47]

Papadon over Remy Marcel. [7’11]

Chris Dickinson over Anthony Idol. [4’54]

Allysin Kay over Nicole Savoy. [7’58]

Ruby Raze over Cece Chanel. [6’38]

Robert Baines over Jack Cartwright. [4’53]

Trevor Murdoch over Aron Stevens to win the NWA National Title. [11’13]