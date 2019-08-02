Impact Wrestling – 02 August 2019 – Results

Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard in the main event of Impact Wrestling’s Unbreakable at The Esports Arena in Santa Ana, CA. Also on the card, The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe) and Rich Swann & Willie Mack to retain the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship. Click for results.

Impact Wrestling

Unbreakable

August 2, 2019

Esports Arena

Santa Ana, CA

Dark Match

Fidel Bravo defeated Mariachi Loco

Unbreakable 2019 (Streamed live on Impact Plus)

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) defeated Chris Bey & Watts via pinfall.

Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship – Five-Way Match: Jake Crist defeated Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Danny Limelight, and Adrian Quest in a scramble match to retain the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship via pinfall after pinning Danny Limelight.

Madison Rayne defeated Ayoka Muhara via pinfall.

Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards via pinfall.

Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, & Jordynne Grace defeated Jervis Cottonbelly, Dicky Mayer, and Ryan Taylor via submission.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jessicka Havok defeated Taya Valkyrie via count-out. As a result, Taya Valkyrie retains the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

Rhino defeated Moose via pinfall.

Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Tag Match: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c) defeated Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe) and Rich Swann & Willie Mack to retain the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship.

Number 1 Contender Match for the Impact Wrestling World Championship: Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard via pinfall to become the Number 1 Contender to the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

Notes: