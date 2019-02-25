CWFH – 24 February 2019 – Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on February 24th in Port Hueneme. Click for results from the tapings.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

February 24, 2019

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Gentleman Jervis over Robert Baines in a steel cage match.

Soul Burners over The Carnies.

Andy Brown over Richie Slade to retain the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Ayoka & Sarah Wolfe over Heather Monroe & Viva Van.

Double Platinum (Suede Thompson & Chris Bey) w/Jamie Iovine over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) to win the UWN Tag Team Championship.

Steve Tresario over Fidel Bravo.

Royce Isaacs w/Jamie Iovine over Danny Limelight to retain the UWN Television Championship.