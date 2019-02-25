CWFH – 24 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/25/2019

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on February 24th in Port Hueneme. Click for results from the tapings.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
February 24, 2019
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

Gentleman Jervis over Robert Baines in a steel cage match.

Soul Burners over The Carnies.

Andy Brown over Richie Slade to retain the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Ayoka & Sarah Wolfe over Heather Monroe & Viva Van.

Double Platinum (Suede Thompson & Chris Bey) w/Jamie Iovine over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) to win the UWN Tag Team Championship.

Steve Tresario over Fidel Bravo.

Royce Isaacs w/Jamie Iovine over Danny Limelight to retain the UWN Television Championship.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "CWFH – 24 February 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.