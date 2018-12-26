UFC 232 press conference, ceremonial weigh-in ceremony information released

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced details for this week’s UFC 232 press conference and weigh-in ceremony.
On Thursday, the UFC will hold the UFC 232 press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott in the Marquis Ballroom. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:00 PM PST, with the press conference scheduled for 2:00 PM PST.
Scheduled to appear:
- Dana White – UFC president
- Jon Jones – No. 1 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender
- Alexander Gustafsson – No. 2 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender
- Cris Cyborg – UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion
- Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion
On Friday, the UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins will take place at The Forum in Inglewood. The event is also free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:00 PM PST. The ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM PST.
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, December 28th, 2018. UFC 232 will air live on pay-per-view at 7:00 PM PST. Prelim fights will air on Fox Sports 1 at 5:00 PM PST. Early Prelims will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 3:15 PM PST.
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 is scheduled to feature the following fights:
Main Card (Airing live on Pay-Per-View)
UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout
Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson
UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout
Cris Cyborg (c0 vs. Amanda Nunes
Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa
Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson
Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Prelims (Airing live on Fox Sports 1)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris
Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan
B.J. Penn vs. Ryan Hall
Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass)
Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood
Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis
Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada
Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson
Tickets for UFC 232 on Saturday are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.
