UFC 232 press conference, ceremonial weigh-in ceremony information released

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced details for this week’s UFC 232 press conference and weigh-in ceremony.

On Thursday, the UFC will hold the UFC 232 press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott in the Marquis Ballroom. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:00 PM PST, with the press conference scheduled for 2:00 PM PST.

Scheduled to appear:

Dana White – UFC president

– UFC president Jon Jones – No. 1 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender

– No. 1 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender Alexander Gustafsson – No. 2 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender

– No. 2 UFC Light Heavyweight Contender Cris Cyborg – UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion

– UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion

On Friday, the UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins will take place at The Forum in Inglewood. The event is also free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:00 PM PST. The ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM PST.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, December 28th, 2018. UFC 232 will air live on pay-per-view at 7:00 PM PST. Prelim fights will air on Fox Sports 1 at 5:00 PM PST. Early Prelims will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 3:15 PM PST.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 is scheduled to feature the following fights:

Main Card (Airing live on Pay-Per-View)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout

Cris Cyborg (c0 vs. Amanda Nunes

Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Prelims (Airing live on Fox Sports 1)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

B.J. Penn vs. Ryan Hall

Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass)

Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson

Tickets for UFC 232 on Saturday are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

