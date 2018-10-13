Santino Bros. – 12 October 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Matt Vandagriff to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s October 12 event in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
October 12, 2018
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Heather Monroe & Viva Van over Vulcana & Alaceana.
Darwin Finch over Vinny Wasco.
True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Bonb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox).
Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick.
Douglas James over Matt Vandagriff to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.
Credit: Shawn Scoville
