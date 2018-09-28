Combate Americas – 28 September 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Ozzie Alvarez in the main event of Combate Americas: Camino A Copa Combate at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, Andrés Quintana defeated Erick Gonzalez in a Copa Combate Qualifying bout. Click for results and videos.

Combate Americas

Camino A Copa Combate

September 28th, 2018

Walter Pyramid

Long Beach, CA

Preliminary Bouts (Streamed on Facebook Live, DAZN)

Keith Carson (MMA Record: 6-5) defeated Oscar Suarez (MMA Record: 4-1) via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28). Carson improves to 7-5. Suarez falls to 4-2. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Hunter Carlyle (MMA Record: 4-1) defeated Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 3-1) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:41 of Round 2. Carlyle improves to 5-1. Rosario falls to 3-2. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

David Duran (MMA Record: 6-5) defeated Heinrich Wassmer (MMA Record: 6-3) via T.K.O. (Punches) at 0:27 of Round 3. Duran improves to 7-5. Wassmer falls to 6-4. (Referee: Herb Dean)

Dominic Clark (MMA Record: 11-8) defeated Danny Ramirez (MMA Record: 6-4) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27). Clark improves to 12-8. Ramirez falls to 6-5. (Referee: Michael Bell)

Main Card Bouts (Broadcast live on Univision Deportes, Streamed on DAZN)

Copa Combate Qualifying Bout – 1 Round: Alejandro Flores (MMA Record: 12-1) defeated Pablo Sabori (MMA Record: 8-4) via Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) to qualify for the Copa Combate tournament. Flores improves to 12-1. Sabori falls to 8-5. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Melissa Martinez (MMA Record: 4-0) defeated Francis Hernandez (MMA Record: 3-2) T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:33 of Round 1. Martinez climbs to 5-0. Hernandez falls to 3-3. (Referee; Herb Dean)

Copa Combate Qualifying Bout – 1 Round: Andrés Quintana (MMA Record: 14-2) defeated Erick Gonzalez (MMA Record: 8-2) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:41 of Round 1 to qualify for the Copa Combate tournament. Quintana improves to 15-2. Gonzalez falls to 8-3. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Gaston Reyno (MMA Record: 7-2) defeated Carlos Ochoa (MMA Record: 3-5) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:21 of Round 1. Reyno improves to 8-2. Ochoa falls to 3-6. (Referee: Herb Dean)

Daniel Rodriguez (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Ozzie Alvarez (MMA Record: 8-4) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:41 of Round 3. Rodriguez improves to 7-1. Alvarez falls to 8-5. (Referee: Herb Dean)

Postlim Bout (Streamed on Facebook Live, DAZN)

Michael Reyes (MMA Record: 4-4) defeated Hugo Aranda (MMA Record: 2-0) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:26 of Round 1. Reyes improves to 5-4. Aranda falls to 2-1. (Referee: Michael Bell)