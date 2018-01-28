Maverick Pro Wrestling Under New Management

In a surprising turn of events, Maverick Pro Wrestling has been acquired by Anthony Pastor. When asked for comment Pastor, a successful entrepreneur from Las Vegas, said, “As a life-long fan of wrestling and former SoCal resident, I have been surveying the scene for a while, looking for the appropriate opportunity to throw my hat in the ring. When I saw what Maverick Pro was able to accomplish in just over a year, I knew I had found what I was looking for. Brian Farmer and the rest of the team have done an incredible job making a name for themselves in SoCal and I plan on helping them take MavPro to the next level”.

We asked Maverick Pro’s VP of Operations and Booker Brian Farmer how this change in ownership came about. Brian told SoCal Uncensored, “Since Maverick Pro’s inception, we had one mission; bring fans the highest caliber of in-ring action by combining the brightest new stars SoCal has to offer with some of the biggest names to ever grace a wrestling ring. The support we have garnered from the fanbase has been overwhelming and it is that buzz that has afforded us the opportunity to bring Anthony on-board. When Anthony approached Maverick Pro leadership and shared his vision for the future of the promotion, we knew we had found the final piece of the puzzle. 2018 is going to be a big year for MavPro and as we continue to grow, we know that we have the fans to thank for our continued success. It is our mission to always put them first and give back to the scene”.

Asked what the future of Maverick Pro holds Pastor added, “Year one for Maverick Pro was about establishing the brand. Year two we will continue moving forward and refining the product. Our goal is to provide the greatest fan experience possible and bring a wrestling revolution to SoCal”.

Maverick Pro’s next show will be Valentine’s Day Massacre 2, February 24th at the American Legion Post 206 in Highland Park (227 N Ave 55, Los Angeles, CA 90042). The show will feature Maverick Pro Champion Killer Kross putting his title on the line against Ace Romero, one of the East Coast’s hottest new stars. Katarina will also be defending her newly won Maverick Pro women’s title against fellow former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne, while Jason Cade returns for his first ever match-up with SoCal legend Scorpio Sky. Also set to appear: Kikutaro, Chris Bey, Daniel Moon, Karl Fredericks, the Divine Brothers, the FeeLyons, and many more.