CWFH – 23 July 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held their latest television taping on July 23rd in Port Hueneme. Click for results from upcoming CWFH television episodes.
Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
July 23, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Dark Match
Falco over Ni
Tristan Archer over D’Marco Wilson
Ray Lynn over Amale Wichester
Kevin Kondron over Kwip Sullivan
Eric Watts over Jay Baker
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Peter Avalon to retain the Hollywood Heritage title
PAC 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Eric Watts & Ty Matthews in a non-title match
Tyler Bateman over Suede Thompson
Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) over Scorpio Sky & Ryan Taylor
DJ Hyde over Ray Rosas
Rocky Romero over Tristan Archer to retain the United Wrestling Network TV title
