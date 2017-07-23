CWFH – 23 July 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held their latest television taping on July 23rd in Port Hueneme. Click for results from upcoming CWFH television episodes.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

July 23, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Dark Match

Falco over Ni

Tristan Archer over D’Marco Wilson

Ray Lynn over Amale Wichester

Kevin Kondron over Kwip Sullivan

Eric Watts over Jay Baker

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Peter Avalon to retain the Hollywood Heritage title

PAC 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Eric Watts & Ty Matthews in a non-title match

Tyler Bateman over Suede Thompson

Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) over Scorpio Sky & Ryan Taylor

DJ Hyde over Ray Rosas

Rocky Romero over Tristan Archer to retain the United Wrestling Network TV title