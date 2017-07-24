Tales from the Vault – July 2017

In this month’s look back through the SCU archives we have a couple of interviews and a couple of show recaps that feature wrestlers who would go on to become some of the biggest names in wrestling. Click to journey through SoCal’s wrestling history.

One Year Ago

With Sabotage’s next SoCal show coming up, we’ll take a look back at an interview with Thunder Rosa. After coming in second in the 2015 Rookie of the Year voting, she would go on to win the 2016 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year award. This interview took place prior to FCW’s July 23, 2016 show.

The Unstoppable Thunder Rosa interview

Five Years Ago

Vendetta Pro ran it’s Summer Time Bruise show and Chavo Guerreo Jr. and Joey Ryan met in the main event. Gangrel, Shawn Davari, Matt Hardy via video, and Davina Rose (who became WWE’s Bayley) were also on the show. The Chaos Column was there.

Recap of Vendetta Pro July 28th

Ten Years Ago

AWS held their Fighting To Be A Champion show that featured such wrestlers as The Young Bucks, the great Sara del Rey (Sara Amato), Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), among other. Jay Doring was there and wrote up a review. (Also where is Jay Doring and Paul Newberry!?)

AWS ”Fighting to be a Champion” 7/13/07

Fifteen Years Ago

Before he was doing things like getting engaged to Kaley Cuoco and mastering BJJ, he was a bassist for Danzig. But in-between those two times he was the manager for the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal Sabu. Joshua Shibata had a chance to talk with Josh Lazie at EPIC’s debut show.

Josh Lazie interview