SoCal Pro 10th Anniversary Show – 15 April 2017 – Quick Results

SoCal Pro Wrestling

April 15, 2017

Oceanside Boys & Girls Club

Oceanside, CA

Attendance: 625

The Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over PBR (Ryan Walker & Hunter Freeman) by submission to win the SoCal Pro Tag-Team titles [12’40]

Paul London over Ricky Mandel [8’37]

Anthony Idol won the Cash in the Case battle royal [9’04]

-Participants: Anthony Idol, Snake, Dark Usagi, Ric Dynamic, Vic Dynamic, Kitana Vera, Jason Redondo, Nick Lovin, Incendio Calvera, CE Vanderpyle, Dirty Doug, Joe Gamble, Destro, Hunter Freeman

Ryan Kidd over Bestia 666 to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State title [9’50]

Ju Dizz over Mike Camden to win the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [15’28]

-Immediately after the match Camden knocked Ju Dizz out with the title and Anthony Idol cashed in his case for a match.

Anthony Idol over Ju Dizz to win the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [0’05]

Rey Mysterio Jr. & Lil’ Cholo over SoCal Crazy & Rocky Romero [15’55]

Notes: Charles Steele (former CCW promoter) and “Radiant” Jason Redondo were inducted into the SoCal Pro Hall of Fame.