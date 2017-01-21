Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen – 21 January 2017 – Live Coverage

Bellator MMA presents Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen in the main event. Stay tuned for live coverage.
Bellator MMA
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
January 21st, 2017
The Forum
Inglewood, CA
Daniel Rodriguez defeated Christian Gonzalez via TKO at 3:55 of Round 2
Jack May defeated Dave Cryer via TKO at 0:41 of Round 1
Jalin Turner defeated Gabriel Green via KO at 0:36 of Round 1
Are you watching the #Bellator170 prelims yet?? https://t.co/2ow8UELoX3 pic.twitter.com/27Tc8hqLHi
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 22, 2017
Chinzo Machida defeated Jamar Ocampo at : of Round 3
Machida Style!!! #Bellator170 Prelims streaming live right here ?https://t.co/2ow8UELoX3 pic.twitter.com/XJ3H6rmDpw
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 22, 2017
Alex Soto defeated DeMarcus Brown by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Kevin Casey vs. Keith Berry currently in progress.
Still to come:
Main Card (To be aired on Spike TV)
Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen
Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward
Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson
Scheduled Prelim Fights (To be streamed on Spike.com)
Gabriel Green vs. Jalin Turner
Jacob Rosales vs. Ian Butler
Johnny Ciseneros vs. Curtis Millender
Mike Segura vs. Tommy Aaron
Rob Goch vs. James Barnes
Cody Bollinger vs. Henry Corrales
Guilherme Vasconcelos vs. John Mercurio
Colleen Schneider vs. Chrissie Daniels
