Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen – 21 January 2017 – Live Coverage

Bellator MMA presents Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen in the main event. Stay tuned for live coverage.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen

January 21st, 2017

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Christian Gonzalez via TKO at 3:55 of Round 2

Jack May defeated Dave Cryer via TKO at 0:41 of Round 1

Jalin Turner defeated Gabriel Green via KO at 0:36 of Round 1

Chinzo Machida defeated Jamar Ocampo at : of Round 3

Alex Soto defeated DeMarcus Brown by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Casey vs. Keith Berry currently in progress.

Still to come:

Main Card (To be aired on Spike TV)

Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen

Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward

Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson

Scheduled Prelim Fights (To be streamed on Spike.com)

Gabriel Green vs. Jalin Turner

Jacob Rosales vs. Ian Butler

Johnny Ciseneros vs. Curtis Millender

Mike Segura vs. Tommy Aaron

Rob Goch vs. James Barnes

Cody Bollinger vs. Henry Corrales

Guilherme Vasconcelos vs. John Mercurio

Colleen Schneider vs. Chrissie Daniels