Movie City Wrestling 21st January 2017 Results

Movie City Wrestling
New Years EVE-IL
Clela Arena
January 21st 2017
East Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro def Daniel Torch

The Fee Lyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons) def The Party Patrol (Guy Cool & Jay Baker)

Damien Smith def Jake Atlas

Hudson Envy def Raze

Cereal Man, Ruben Iglesias & Lucas Riley def Ricky the activist, V-Pacolypes & Trevor Fury

“Beautiful” Brian Jace def Louie Louie by DQ

Dicky Maier def “The Renegade Nerd” Ju Dizz

Main Event:
Airon Skye def “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel

