Movie City Wrestling 21st January 2017 Results

Movie City Wrestling
New Years EVE-IL
Clela Arena
January 21st 2017
East Los Angeles, CA
Koto Hiro def Daniel Torch
The Fee Lyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons) def The Party Patrol (Guy Cool & Jay Baker)
Damien Smith def Jake Atlas
Hudson Envy def Raze
Cereal Man, Ruben Iglesias & Lucas Riley def Ricky the activist, V-Pacolypes & Trevor Fury
“Beautiful” Brian Jace def Louie Louie by DQ
Dicky Maier def “The Renegade Nerd” Ju Dizz
Main Event:
Airon Skye def “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel
