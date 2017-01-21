Baja Stars USA – 21 January 2017 – Quick Results

Rey Fenix and Misterioso defeated Pentagon Jr. and Rayden in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s January 21st show in San Diego. Click for complete results.

Baja Stars USA

January 21, 2017

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Hornicito over Valek and Rey Malingo

Rasta Lion, Krazy Klown, & Rey Malingo over Veinom, Motros Jungle, & Mike Camden [9’03]

Efekto & Exodus over Bionico & Nightmare Azteca 2 out of 3 falls [22’01]

Seiya, Legacy, & Sargon over Super Boy Jr., Principe Indu Jr., & Zarco 2 out of 3 falls [17’50]

Buffalo Ayala over TJ Boy and Star Boy by DQ when his mask is removed [11’44]

Rey Fenix & Misterioso over Pentagon Jr & Rayden 2 out of 3 falls [15’09]