TNA Wrestling presented TNA Rebellion 2025 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Countdown to Rebellion 2025 (Streamed on YouTube)
Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx) over Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Léi Ying Lee
Elijah over Shane Haste in a Walk with Elijah Open Challenge Match
Moose over El Hijo Del Vikingo, Matt Cardona, Leon Slater, KC Navarro, and Sidney Akeem in an Ultimate X Match to retain the TNA X-Division Championship
Ash and Heather by Elegance over Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson), Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, & Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) in a Four-Way Tag Team Match to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
Ace Austin and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) over The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers)
Steve Maclin over Eric Young to retain the TNA International Championship
Mike Santana over Mustafa Ali in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
Masha Slamovich over Tessa Blanchard via submission to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship
The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) over The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions
Joe Hendry over Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page in a Three-Way Match to retain the TNA World Championship
