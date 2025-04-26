New Tradition Lucha Libre – 26 April 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Danger Zone Bluehaze at the AV Event Center in Lancaster, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Danger Zone Bluehaze
April 26, 2025
AV Event Center
Lancaster, CA
Barbie Boi over Hector Canales
Loco and Red Bat over Mariachi Montaña (Juli & Roli Montaña) to become the new NTLL Tag Team Champions
Lady Lee over Adelicious to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship
G-Sharpe over Chandler Hopkins to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship
Janai Kai vs. La Hija de Gatubela ended in a No Contest
Latigo Blanco over Ciclon Ramirez Jr.
Alexander Hammerstone over Ninja Mack to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship
Blue Demon Jr. and Sin Limite over Extreme Tiger and Vito Fratelli
La Familia Real (LA Park, El Hijo de LA Park, and LA Park Jr.) over La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, and Rey Misterio Heredero)
