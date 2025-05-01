Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented TNA Impact at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA. Click for results.
TNA Wrestling
TNA Impact
May 1, 2025
Bren Events Center
Irvine, CA
TNA Impact (Aired live on AXT TV and streamed on TNA+)
Mike Santana over Isaiah Moore
Moose over Zachary Wentz to retain the TNA X-Division Championship
Jody Threat over Maggie Lee
Leon Slater over KC Navarro
Frankie Kazarian and The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) over Joe Hendry and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy)
Be sure to check out the events page for all the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.
Be the first to comment on "TNA Wrestling – 1 May 2025 – Results"