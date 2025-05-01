Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented TNA Impact at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA. Click for results.

TNA Wrestling

TNA Impact

May 1, 2025

Bren Events Center

Irvine, CA

TNA Impact (Aired live on AXT TV and streamed on TNA+)

Mike Santana over Isaiah Moore

Moose over Zachary Wentz to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Jody Threat over Maggie Lee

Leon Slater over KC Navarro

Frankie Kazarian and The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) over Joe Hendry and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy)

