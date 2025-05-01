TNA Wrestling – 1 May 2025 – Results

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented TNA Impact at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA. Click for results.

TNA Wrestling
TNA Impact
May 1, 2025
Bren Events Center
Irvine, CA

TNA Impact (Aired live on AXT TV and streamed on TNA+)

Mike Santana over Isaiah Moore

Moose over Zachary Wentz to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Jody Threat over Maggie Lee

Leon Slater over KC Navarro

Frankie Kazarian and The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) over Joe Hendry and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy)

