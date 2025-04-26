Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro, and DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling will be presenting UNIT3D at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on June 1st, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

Earlier today, Prestige Wrestling announced on social media that Alan Angels will be defending the Prestige Wrestling World Championship against Jordan Oliver at UNIT3D.

In addition to Angels vs. Oliver, UNIT3D will also feature Cedric Alexander vs. Trevor Lee, as well as Leyla Hirsch.

Additional talent and matches are expected to be announced over the next several weeks.

UNIT3D will be the first co-promoted event by Prestige, West Coast Pro, and DEADLOCK in Los Angeles, CA. Previous co-promoted events held by the three promotions have been held in San Francisco, CA, and Portland, Oregon.

Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro, and DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling’s UNIT3D will take place at the Vermont Hollywood. The Vermont Hollywood is located at 1020 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Tickets are currently available at Eventbrite.com.

