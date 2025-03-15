Epic Pro Wrestling – 15 March 2025 – Results

Epic Pro Wrestling presented The Meanest of Times at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

The Meanest of Times

March 15, 2025

Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Par

Cudahy, CA

Streaming March 20th on TrillerTV+

Prelim Match

Oscar Manuel Felix over The DRE

Main Card

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over The Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rick Stoner)

Wicked Wickett over Cameron Gates

DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose)

Slice Boogie over Alpha Zo

Adrian Quest over Chris Nasty

Scorpio Sky, Zokre, and Darwin Finch over TMD-K’s Up (Shane Haste, Dom Kubrick, and Lucas Riley)

Kidd Bandit over Johnnie Robbie

Royce Isaacs over Ray Rosas to become the first-ever Epic Pro Wrestling Champion