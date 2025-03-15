Epic Pro Wrestling – 15 March 2025 – Results

Epic Pro Wrestling presented The Meanest of Times at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.
Epic Pro Wrestling
The Meanest of Times
March 15, 2025
Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Par
Cudahy, CA
Streaming March 20th on TrillerTV+
Prelim Match
Oscar Manuel Felix over The DRE
Main Card
The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over The Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rick Stoner)
Wicked Wickett over Cameron Gates
DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose)
Slice Boogie over Alpha Zo
Adrian Quest over Chris Nasty
Scorpio Sky, Zokre, and Darwin Finch over TMD-K’s Up (Shane Haste, Dom Kubrick, and Lucas Riley)
Kidd Bandit over Johnnie Robbie
Royce Isaacs over Ray Rosas to become the first-ever Epic Pro Wrestling Champion
